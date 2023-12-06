Goleta holiday parade draws thousands to Old Town as many more Christmas season events fill the calendar

GOLETA, Calif. - The festive feel of the holiday season was on full display for the Goleta Old Town Holiday Parade Saturday night.

There were thousands of spectators and participants between Fairview Ave. and the Goleta Communty Center, which served as the ending point.

70 colorful entries came through. Many of the vehicles had special lights and decorations along with dignitaries and choirs on board.

Marching bands played holiday songs in between the entries that included large inflatables, and Santa Claus.

The event was an economic boost for some businesses in the area with many people looking for food and drinks along the way.

The parade was sponsored by the Greater Goleta-Santa Barbara Lions Club along with the Fuel Depot and the Elks Lodge.

Many more parades are still on the calendar coming up this weekend.

The Carpinteria Christmas parade is Saturday at 3 p.m. The Montecito parade which is a driving parade around the community is at 5 p.m. starting in the upper Village. The Eastside parade on Milpas is Saturday night at 5:30 p.m. The 37th annual Parade of Lights boat parade is Sunday at 5:30 p.m. in the Santa Barbara waterfront area. At 5 p.m. Sunday the 25-foot Nobel Fir will be officially lit for the season. The Dos Pueblos Jazz choir will be singing to set the mood for the event.

Fireworks start after the Boat Parade at 7:00 PM.