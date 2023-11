PISMO BEACH, Calif. -- Community members came together today for Art in the Park at the Dinosaur Caves.

Many local artists showcased their art. People sold paintings and hand made crafts.

Locals say they began their Christmas shopping by supporting local small businesses.

Art in the Park happens once a month from 10 am to 4 pm.

