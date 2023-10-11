SCE Community Crew stops in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Southern California Edison's Community Crew set up an information table at the Franklin Community Center on Santa Barbara's Eastside on Wednesday.

They want to be in the area to help residents in the event of a Public Safety Power Shutoff.

Some residents had been notified that winds could pick up in the afternoon and last until mid morning.

A PSPS wasn't in effect when SCE workers spoke to residents in the parking lot of the center.

They answered questions about notifications and gave out items that can be used during an outage.

Consuelo Munoz said she got a reusable SCE bag with a lightbulb inside that could hold a charge for several hours during an outage.

She also got a solar cell phone charger and snacks.

The Community Crew planned to stay at the community center until 10 p.m.

SCE workers encourage customers to sign up for PSPS notifications at https://www.SCE.com/PSPS