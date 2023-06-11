Ventura Elks Lodge transforms into boutique hotel
VENTURA, Calif.-Visitors and locals got a sneak peak at the former Elks Lodge in Ventura over the weekend.
The Lodge had been closed since 2004.
New owners of the lodge are turning it into a boutique hotel called Hotel San Buena that will open to the public in August.
The open house served as a fundraiser for the San Buenaventura Conservancy for Preservation.
Photos of the transformation are on the conservancy website at https://sbconservancy.org
locals and visitors can also take a look just driving by the location on the corner of south ash and Main Street.