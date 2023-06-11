Skip to Content
Ventura Elks Lodge transforms into boutique hotel

Elks Lodge has been transformed into boutique hotel in Ventura
June 11, 2023
VENTURA, Calif.-Visitors and locals got a sneak peak at the former Elks Lodge in Ventura over the weekend.

The Lodge had been closed since 2004.

New owners of the lodge are turning it into a boutique hotel called Hotel San Buena that will open to the public in August.

The open house served as a fundraiser for the San Buenaventura Conservancy for Preservation.

Photos of the transformation are on the conservancy website at https://sbconservancy.org

locals and visitors can also take a look just driving by the location on the corner of south ash and Main Street.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12.

