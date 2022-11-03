Santa Barbara Police Activities League receiving $500,000 for teen job training

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Police Activities League, or PAL, is getting $500,000 to provide free job training to local teens as part of a pre-apprenticeship program.

The Youth Apprenticeship Readiness Accelerator program provides graduates with a nationally recognized credential in the construction agency. The Police Activities League says the program is designed to prepare teens for infrastructure jobs.

State Senator Monique Limon secured the $500,000 investment for the program, according to a press release from the PAL.

A check presentation was planned for Friday.

"Job training opportunities are an essential part of our mission of helping local teens have a plan for their lives after high school and removing employment barriers for the youth we serve. We are grateful to the state and State Senator Limon for entrusting PAL with the ability to transform futures with the Youth Apprenticeship Readiness Accelerator program," said Judie Lugo, Executive Director of PAL, in a press release.

The organization's goal is to build positive relationships between teens and the police department through leadership, mentorship, and academic programs.

PAL says the California Police Activities League is also giving $500,000 to the Oxnard Police Activities League, which will benefit the Youth Apprenticeship Readiness Accelerator program there.

For more information on the Santa Barbara Police Activities League, click here.