Victim identified in deadly shooting in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria police identified the man who was killed in a deadly October 20 shooting.

The police department says Adelberto Moises Gabino, 33, was killed in the area of Boone and Western around 11 p.m.

Officers received reports of gunshots heard in the area.

Gabino, who was from Santa Maria, was found dead in his car with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said his grey Honda Civic had hit a building on the northeast corner of the intersection.

Police are still trying to figure out a motive in the shooting, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information on the case is asked to call Detective Corral at the Santa Maria Police Department Detective Bureau at 805-928-3781 ext. 2243.