Police investigative fatal shooting in Santa Maria Thursday night

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Police Department is looking for a suspect who fatally shot a 33-year-old man in Santa Maria late Thursday night, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of Boone and Western at around 11 p.m. Thursday night for reports of gunshots heard in the area, according to Detective Sgt. Todd Logan.

Officers responded to the area and found that a grey Honda Civic had hit a building on the northeast corner of the intersection, Logan said. As officers investigated the incident, they discovered that the driver of the car had been hit by multiple bullets and was dead.

The department established a crime scene and called in the Detective Bureau, Crime Lab, and Unmanned Aerial Systems Team to further investigate.

The victim's identity was not yet released, pending notification of next of kin. It is not yet known if the shooting is gang related.

The investigation remains ongoing and is asking anyone who may have witnessed to contact the police department by calling 805-928-3781 ext. 2243.