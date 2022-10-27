Jamie Lee Curtis to receive Maltin Modern Master Award at Santa Barbara International Film Festival

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Jamie Lee Curtis is set to receive the Maltin Modern Master Award during the 38th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival in 2023.

Curtis, whose recent works include 'Halloween Ends' and 'Everything Everywhere All At Once,' will receive the award on Saturday, February 11.

She'll participate in an in-person conversation about her acting career beforehand.

The Modern Master Award started in 1985 and is considered the film festival's highest award. It's designed to honor someone who enriches culture through accomplishments in the motion picture industry.

In 2015, the award was re-named after Leonard Maltin, a film festival moderator and film critic.

"Jamie Lee Curtis has long since proven that she has staying power. People want to watch her, whether it's in a Halloween movie or an offbeat character role. She's talented and charismatic, and in the process does her movie-star parents proud," said Leonard Maltin in a press release.

The 38th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival is scheduled to take place from February 8 through February 18, 2023.

