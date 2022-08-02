UCSB Men’s Basketball camp returns for round two this summer

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The second round of UCSB Men's Basketball camps are underway in the first week of August.

Boys and girls entering grades two through eight can attend and engage in fundamental offensive basketball skills.

The camp is run by the UCSB coaching staff, as well as current players and guest appearances from alumni and other notable names.

Along with teaching fundamentals in youth basketball, life skills such as respect, teamwork, and responsibility play an integral role in the summer camps that UCSB hosts.

Camp will be conducted inside the Robertson Gymnasium and is $299 for the week.

Click here for more information.