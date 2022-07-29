Skip to Content
today at 4:59 pm
Published 5:51 pm

Santa Barbara Historical Museum highlights Fiesta with its annual exhibit

Reed Harmon/KEYT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The countdown begins for Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara Historical Museum is hosting an exhibit to get the community educated and excited for Fiesta.

Project Fiesta celebrates all of the highlights that Old Spanish Days brings to the coast, including a deep history of Fiesta in the city.

Some of the exhibit includes footage from the historical parade on Cabrillo Boulevard, historical posters, and a new addition to the exhibit -- a sampling of scrapbooks from past Fiestas.

The pre-Fiesta installation at the museum has been ongoing for several years -- but the anticipation for this year is elevated a little more.

The pageantry, fashion, and traditions we see today have been the same for years

The exhibition opened at the beginning of July and will be available until September 11th.

Reed Harmon

Reed Harmon is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Reed, click here.

