Concerts in the Park finale in Santa Barbara wraps up with the Pepe Marquez Band

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It's a sad day in Santa Barbara, but for all the right reasons.

The four-show summer series at Chase Palm Park is wrapping up Thursday night after a more than successful summer of jamming out with hundreds of people on the grass.

Whether they came for the picnics, the music, or both, locals and some from out-of-the-area flocked to Chase Palm Park to experience one final concert for the summer.

Thursday night included the Pepe Marquez Band, a mixture of Latin and R&B, to conclude the concert series.

It will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and is a great taste of what's to come with Old Spanish Days right around the corner.