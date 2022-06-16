Hospice of Santa Barbara continues its Illuminate Speaker Series June 22

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A local non-profit has made an impact worldwide over these last two years.

Hospice of Santa Barbara created the Illuminate Speaker Series two years ago to bring in speakers for live and free Zoom call presentations.

The speaker's part of the series addresses the feelings and questions that come with the challenges people have individually gone through along with community-aspect issues.

The series has been broadcasted in 46 states and 58 countries, bringing a sense of community people are countries apart.

The next speaker will be Kristin Neff on June 22 -- who focuses on self-compassion.

For more information and dates for the speaker series, visit the Hospice of Santa Barbara website.