Ventura County jewelry store founder George Thompson dies

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - George Thompson, whose jewelry store ads were well-known to television viewers in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, has died.

The George Thompson Diamond Company in Camarillo posted the news on social media Tuesday.

"It is with great sadness we post about our founder and long-time owner George Thompson's passing. He will be greatly missed by all of us here at the George Thompson Diamond Company," the post said.

The jewelry store's ads were well-known and prominently featured Thompson, who would often start the commercials by introducing himself.

"Hi George Thompson here! America's most trusted name for diamonds."

According to an obituary shared by the jewelry business, Thompson died on June 10 surrounded by his family at his home in Somis.

Thompson was born in Maryland in 1952 and eventually moved to Naval Air Station Point Mugu in Ventura County while his father was serving in the Navy, according to the obituary.

Thompson was a student at both Channel islands High School and Buena High School before attending Westmont College in Montecito.

According to the obituary, Thompson planned to pursue a career as an English teacher, but started selling jewelry door-to-door and later founded George Thompson Diamond Company in 1977.

The company went international in 2001 when it started a manufacturing company in Thailand.

Thompson and his wife retired from the business in 2021.

In lieu of flowers, his family has asked that donations be made to the Oxnard Noontimers Foundation.

Thompson was 70 years old.