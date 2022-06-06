More businesses open at Enos Ranch West Shopping Center in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Shoppers are getting more choices on stores, cafes and restaurants in Santa Maria.

Located on the northwest corner of South College Drive and Betteravia Road, the new Enos Ranch West Shopping Center is an extension of the existing Enos Ranch Shopping Center.

Some of the businesses that are open include Chipotle, Boot Barn, Raising Canes and Aldi's Grocery Store.

On Wednesday, the city's second Dutch Bros, a drive-through coffee shop, will make its grand opening.

City developers expect more businesses to join the new shopping center.

Other stores getting ready to open include Juice Up! and Guitar Center.

City developers say while construction continues, most of the buildings are complete.

City developers believe this new shopping center will bring jobs and more local businesses to the community.