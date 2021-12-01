Santa Barbara’s Kids’ World reopens after two-week renovations

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Kids and their parents can no go back to one of Santa Barbara’s biggest playgrounds. Kids’ World is in Alameda Park a couple of blocks north of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse. The playground is mostly made of wood and is filled with slides, swings and obstacles to keep kids entertained for hours.

Santa Barbara’s Parks and Recreation Department closed Kids’ World for two weeks last month for renovations. In a statement, the department wrote, “Every couple of years, we need to apply a sealant to the wood to help prevent water damage and rot. The sealant, which is safe to touch and be around once it’s dry, will extend the life of the play structures at Kids’ World.”

The playground was closed from November 16 to November 30.