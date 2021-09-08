Santa Maria Cemetery: Crews discover oil well abandoned in 1929

News

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - While getting ready to put in a new maintenance building at the Santa Maria Cemetery, crews noticed oil deposits in the area.

Managers with the Santa Maria Cemetery District stopped construction immediately.

Crews have been working to expand the cemetery for several weeks.

But when crews found oil deposits, they started to dig a whole where they found an oil well.

According to the cemetery district, there is no record of the oil well with the City of Santa Maria or the state of California.

After doing more research, managers discovered it was an oil well abandoned in 1929.

