New memorial pops up for Santa Barbara children killed in Mexico

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A new memorial site was set up in Shoreline Park in memory of the two Santa Barbara children killed in Mexico earlier this month.

Their father, surf instructor Matthew Taylor Coleman, is charged with their deaths.

The children haven't officially been named in court paperwork, but friends identified them on social media as two-year-old Kaleo and 10-month-old Roxy.

A new sign placed at Santa Barbara's Shoreline Park says "In Memory of Kaleo and Roxy" with a heart.

Several buckets filled with flowers were also placed near the sign.

The memorial is located by a fence on the southern part of the park.

Previously another memorial with flowers, signs and balloons was set up nearby in the park, but it has since been taken down.

Prosecutors say Coleman, 40, took his two young children to Mexico earlier this month and brutally murdered them.

He was originally supposed to be in federal court in Southern California for his arraignment on Tuesday, August 31.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley tells NewsChannel the date was pushed back, but a new date is not yet set.