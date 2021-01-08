Weekend plans: staying distant and drinking remotely

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara, California and the United States are surging. New records are being set almost daily. Public health officials are encouraging everyone to stay home as much as possible and reduce gatherings.

To help make the stay-at-home order more enjoyable local businesses are selling to-go drink experiences normally reserved for their business.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions wine tasting rooms are not allowed to sit guests. But that’s not stopping Pali Wine Co. in the Funk Zone from selling to-go flights. They are offering flight pours of four for people to take and sample in the safety of their home.

Miramar Beach Bar in Montecito is also starting to sell to-go cocktails. Along with their wines, beers and other drinks available to-go there will be a food truck offering burgers, salads and tacos.

For those craft beer fans that can wait another month, the Santa Barbara Zoo is offering a special virtual beer tasting event. Friday tickets go on sale for the Santa Barbara Zoo Brew at Home. The event will feature a three hour streamed experience featuring the zoo’s favorite animals. One ticket comes with a variety 14-pack of beer, Zoo Brew cup and other swag. Tickets are $70.