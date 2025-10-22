San Luis Obispo County Warns CalFresh Recipients May See Benefit Interruptions in November Due to Federal Government Shutdown

Below is a press release from the San Luis Obispo County Department of Social Services regarding possible delays in CalFresh benefits for eligible recipients.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The County of San Luis Obispo has received notice from the state and federal government that CalFresh benefits for November 2025 may be delayed if the ongoing federal government shutdown continues beyond October 23, 2025. This potential disruption could impact over 28,000 San Luis Obispo County residents who rely on CalFresh to help meet their basic food needs.

CalFresh, California’s nutrition assistance program for income-eligible households, helps families buy groceries using an Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card at grocery stores and farmers markets.

“We understand how concerning this uncertainty is for families across the County,” said Devin Drake, Director for the County of San Luis Obispo Department of Social Services. “We are committed to keeping the public informed and supporting those affected in every way we can.”

CalFresh benefits for October are fully funded and available. Recipients can continue to use their existing benefits as usual, and no action is required at this time. Individuals can continue to apply for CalFresh during the shutdown. If funding to the program is not restored during the shutdown, benefits will resume when the shutdown is resolved. We expect CalFresh benefits will be issued retroactively once the federal government reopens.

The County is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as soon as more information becomes available. However, until the federal government authorizes funding, November CalFresh benefits will not be issued.

At this time, CalWORKs benefits for November 2025 are not impacted by the federal shutdown.

People seeking immediate food assistance can find food near them using the SLO Food Bank's Food Resources Map at findfoodslo.org or by calling 805-238-4664. Other resources for county residents can be accessed through the United Way of San Luis Obispo County Helpline in one of the following three ways: by calling 2-1-1, texting their ZIP code to 898-211, or visiting their website at 211slo.org.

CalFresh and CalWORKs recipients can check their EBT balance using the ebtEDGE mobile app or by calling the number on the back of their EBT card.

For updates and more information about CalFresh and CalWORKs and the federal shutdown, please visit these websites:

· County of San Luis Obispo Department of Social Services website at slocounty.ca.gov/dss.

· California Department of Social Services website at cdss.ca.gov that includes a page for CalFresh Frequently Asked Questions.