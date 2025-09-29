Santa Barbara County Voters to Receive Voter Information Guides and Encouraged to Verify Registration
Below is a press release from Santa Barbara County regarding voter information for the upcoming Statewide election on Nov. 4th.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Registered voters throughout Santa Barbara County are now receiving their official Voter Information Guides in the mail, with delivery expected by the end of September. Each voter will receive two guides: one issued by the State of California and one from the County of Santa Barbara.
The State Voter Information Guide includes impartial analyses of statewide ballot measures, potential costs to taxpayers prepared by the Legislative Analyst’s Office, arguments for and against each measure, and the full text and summaries prepared by the Attorney General or Legislature.
The County Voter Information Guide provides a sample of the voter’s ballot, instructions for completing it, and information on polling place locations and hours.
Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters Joe Holland reminds voters that the arrival of these guides is also a timely opportunity to ensure their voter registration is current.
“Voting should be simple, but with all the conflicting information out there, it can sometimes be confusing. Registering to vote or verifying that your voter registration is valid helps ensure a smooth voting experience,” Holland said.
California’s Statewide Special Election is Tuesday, November 4, 2025. To be eligible to vote, a person must be a U.S. citizen and at least 18 years of age on election day.
Voters can verify their registration status, including residence and mailing addresses, at:
- voterstatus.sos.ca.gov or www.sos.ca.gov/elections/registration-status
- sbcvote.com (Santa Barbara County Elections Office)
To register or update voter registration, eligible citizens can visit registertovote.ca.gov. Applications are also available at most post offices and can be returned postage free, to the Santa Barbara County Elections Office.
Santa Barbara County Elections can be reached at sbcvote.com or by calling 800-722-8683.
Traducción al español:
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Los votantes registrados en todo el Condado de Santa Bárbara ahora están recibiendo sus Guías de información para votantes oficiales por correo, con entrega prevista para fines de septiembre. Cada votante recibirá dos guías: una emitida por el estado de California y otra del Condado de Santa Bárbara.
La Guía de información para votantes del estado incluye análisis imparciales de las medidas electorales a nivel estatal, costos potenciales para los contribuyentes preparados por la Oficina del Analista Legislativo, argumentos a favor y en contra de cada medida, el texto completo y resúmenes preparados por el Procurador General o la Legislatura.
La Guía de información para votantes del condado proporciona una muestra de la boleta electoral, instrucciones para completarla e información sobre las ubicaciones y los horarios de los lugares de votación.
El Registrador de Votantes del Condado de Santa Bárbara, Joe Holland, les recuerda a los votantes que la llegada de estas guías también es una oportunidad para asegurar que el registro de votantes esté actualizado.
“Votar debe ser simple, pero con toda la información conflictiva que hay, a veces puede ser confuso. Registrarse para votar o verificar que su registro de votante sea válido ayuda a garantizar una experiencia de votación sin problemas”, dijo Holland.
La elección especial estatal de California es el martes 4 de noviembre de 2025. Para poder votar, una persona debe ser ciudadana de los Estados Unidos y tener al menos 18 años el día de las elecciones.
Los votantes pueden verificar su estado de registro, incluyendo domicilio y dirección postal, en:
- voterstatus.sos.ca.gov o sos.ca.gov/elections/registration-status
- sbcvote.com (Oficina Electoral del Condado de Santa Bárbara)
Para registrarse o actualizar el registro de votante, los ciudadanos elegibles pueden visitar registertovote.ca.gov. Las solicitudes también están disponibles en la mayoría de las oficinas de correos y se pueden entregar, sin franqueo, a la Oficina de Elecciones del Condado de Santa Bárbara.
Se puede contactar con la Oficina Electoral del Condado de Santa Bárbara mediante sbcvote.com o llamando al 800-722-8683.
