City of Paso Robles Seeking Food Trucks for New Year’s Eve Celebration

Below is a press release from the City of Paso Robles regarding the need for food vendors for their upcoming New Year's Eve celebration

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The City of Paso Robles is again gearing up for another free New Year’s Eve celebration in the downtown City Park! This year, the City is looking to feature six local food trucks as part of the event. The festivities will take place from 7:00 to 11:00 PM and are expected to draw over 6,000 attendees.

The City is seeking food truck vendors with unique menus and festive décor to complement the event, while avoiding direct competition with nearby downtown restaurants.

The New Year’s Eve celebration will include a bonfire, live music, food trucks, and adult beverages. A special display at 9:00 PM will allow participants to celebrate New Year's on East Coast time, so families can enjoy the occasion and still be home before midnight. The event is open to all ages, and admission is free.

Interested food truck vendors can apply online at

https://www.prcity.com/FormCenter/Events-27/Mobile-Food-Vendor-Application-105

Please contact Marci Reynoso at mreynoso@prcity.com for more information regarding food truck vendors at the event.