SBCAG and Santa Barbara MTD Team Up to Offer Free Rides on Route 19X

Below is a press release from Santa Barbara County Association of Governments regarding free rides on MTD Route 19X as the school year begins.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG), in partnership with Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District (MTD), will offer free rides on MTD Route 19X from August 25 to September 12, 2025.

The 19X provides fast, direct service between Carpinteria, Eastside Santa Barbara, and Santa Barbara City College. SBCAG funds the express route that has been in operation since August 2023 to ease traffic during the construction of the Highway 101: Carpinteria to Santa Barbara project.

“We want commuters to take advantage of the free 19X service as the Fall semester begins,” said Marjie KIRN, Executive Director of SBCAG. “The 19X route is a fast, convenient option between Carpinteria and Santa Barbara that also helps relieve the stress of traffic on Highway 101.”

The 19X Express Bus operates weekdays with limited stops to ensure faster travel times. Riders can view the full route schedule at https://sbmtd.gov/routes/19x/.

“Line 19X is a great route that provides an express one-seat ride to important destinations in our community. We are excited for SBCAG to cover free rides for three weeks, and encourage Carpinterians and Santa Barbarans to give it a try,” said Hillary Blackerby, planning and marketing manager at SBMTD. “This promotion helps us reach new riders and reward those who choose transit as part of their daily routine.”

The free fare promotion on the 19X is part of SBCAG’s “Try Transit” initiative, which encourages commuters to explore bus options. Riders on the 19Xwho register and log four trips at SmartRide.org between Aug. 25 to Sept. 12, 2025 will be entered to win free monthly passes on Santa Barbara MTD.

The “Try Transit” program is open to all commuters countywide, who can request 10 free rides by completing the pop-up form at SBCAG.org/transit.

For more information about free-fare promotion on 19X or ways to save money and try transit, email info@sbcag.org or call (805) 963-SAVE (7283).

