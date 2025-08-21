Santa Barbara Unified Welcomes New Student Board Member Carlos Vazquez

Below is a press release from Santa Barbara Unified School District regarding the appointment of its new Student Board Member for the 2025-2026 school year, Carlos Vasquez

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara Unified is pleased to announce the appointment of Carlos Vazquez, a senior at San Marcos High School, as its new Student Board Member for the 2025-2026 school year.

Carlos will succeed Erick Gonzalez Ramirez, a recent graduate of Santa Barbara High School, who served with distinction during his term.

Carlos Vazquez brings a wealth of leadership experience and a strong commitment to student advocacy to his new role. As an active leader in his community, Carlos currently serves as a member of the Santa Barbara Youth Council, has been President of his AAPLE Academy class for the past three years, and is Co-President of the San Marcos MEChA chapter, an organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting Latino culture on campus.

Passionate about amplifying youth voices both in schools and across the broader community, Carlos is especially committed to fostering diverse and inclusive school environments where every student feels represented and supported. He hopes to focus on students and educators working collaboratively to build a culture of belonging, ultimately leading to academic success.

“It is an incredible honor to serve as the Student Board Member and represent the voices of students across our district,” said Carlos Vazquez. “I believe our students thrive when they feel genuinely seen, heard, and valued. I look forward to working with the School Board to promote inclusive, collaborative school communities where every student is supported and empowered to succeed.”

Superintendent Dr. Hilda Maldonado extended a warm welcome to Carlos and expressed gratitude to the outgoing member.

“We are thrilled to welcome Carlos Vazquez to the Santa Barbara Unified School Board. His dedication to student voice and his impressive leadership experience will be invaluable as we continue to work towards creating supportive and equitable learning environments for all our students,” said Dr. Maldonado.

Carlos Vazquez's term as Student Board Member will run throughout the 2025-2026 school year.