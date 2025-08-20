County Airports Announces Wings Over SLO CAL Calendar Contest

Below is a press release for The County of San Luis Obispo Department of Airports regarding their 'Wings Over SLO CAL" Student Art Contest

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The County of San Luis Obispo Department of Airports is inviting local students to take flight with their imagination in the inaugural Wings Over SLO CAL 2026 calendar contest. Young artists are encouraged to create original drawings or paintings that highlight aviation and its connection to our region.

The contest opens August 20, 2025, and entries must be postmarked by October 20, 2025, to be considered. In-person submissions will also be accepted at the Girls in Aviation Day event at the Oceano Airport on September 20, 2025. The contest is open to all students in grades K-12 (public, private, or home-schooled). Selected artwork will be featured in the Airport’s 2026 Wings Over SLO CAL calendar.

“This contest is a wonderful way to celebrate both the creativity of our local youth and the limitless possibilities of aviation,” said Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg. “I’m thrilled to see how young minds envision Wings Over SLO CAL—and even more excited to encourage them to dream big, innovate, and maybe even spark a lifelong passion for aviation.”

Courtney Johnson, Director of Airports, shared, “At the Department of Airports, we believe in inspiring the next generation of pilots, engineers, drone operators, and innovators. The Wings Over SLO CAL calendar is more than art—it’s a platform for young people to share their ideas, stretch their imaginations, and see themselves as part of the future of aviation.”

For more information on contest rules, entry details, and how to submit your artwork, visit www.sloairport.com/contest.