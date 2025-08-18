Habitat for Humanity SLO County Delivers Six Custom Playhouses to Families and Boys & Girls Club

Below is a press release from Habitat SLO regarding the Playhouse Program providing joy and hands-on collaboration to the Paso Robles Boys & Girls Club

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County (Habitat SLO) recently delivered six custom playhouses through its Playhouse Program, giving local children safe, imaginative spaces while bringing together volunteers, sponsors, and community partners.

Five playhouses were gifted to families across San Luis Obispo County, while one was delivered to the Paso Robles Boys & Girls Club—where children began playing inside just moments after it was assembled.



The Cal Poly Girls Build Summer Camp sponsored and decorated four playhouses, tailoring each to the needs of the children who would receive them. The Rotary Club of Atascadero sponsored and decorated two additional playhouses. Together, students, interns, and community leaders worked side by side to bring the colorful structures to life.

Deliveries were made to families in Arroyo Grande, Santa Maria, Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, and Atascadero, including Habitat SLO’s first-ever indoor installation. The four-by-five-foot playhouses were transported and assembled by a team that included Habitat SLO Program Manager Colleen Stefanek; Cal Poly Girls Build organizer and Construction Management Professor Stacy Kolegraff; and Bank of America

Student Leader interns Nathan Robasciotti and Gustavo Ocampo.

“Seeing the joy and gratitude on each child’s face as we set up their new playhouse was truly unforgettable,” said Robasciotti. “Giving them something they can call their own, a space to play and just be a kid, makes a huge impact.”



“From the moment of delivery to the final stages of building, creating these playhouses was an incredible and heartwarming experience,” added Ocampo. “One of the most rewarding parts was seeing the children’s faces light up once their playhouses were complete.”

Stefanek emphasized the value of youth leadership and education: “Partnering with the Cal Poly Girls Build Summer Camp for the second year was so much fun. I love seeing these young women work together while learning new skills, to create a beautiful, meaningful space for children in our community.”



At the Boys & Girls Club in Paso Robles, the excitement was immediate. “Our kiddos are having a blast playing in the playhouse, and we are so appreciative of all the people who helped make this possible," said Alora McNulty, Flamson Club Director. As children crowded inside to explore, 7-year-old Xander summed it up simply: “Wow! This is so cool. Thank you.”



Habitat SLO’s Playhouse Program gives volunteers and sponsors a hands-on way to build community while creating spaces for children to dream, play, and grow. Proceeds from the program also help fund Habitat SLO’s broader mission of building homes, communities, and hope.

For more information or to support Habitat SLO County, contact Dawn Smith at dawn@habitatslo.org or call 805-316-1192.

About Habitat for Humanity SLO County

Habitat for Humanity SLO County is a non-profit organization that brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope. Habitat SLO County began building homes in 2003 and has completed 26 homes from Cambria to Grover Beach.



Since 1997, we have built, repaired, and rehabilitated houses throughout San Luis Obispo County. We believe in a world where everyone has a decent place to live. By building and improving homes, we create strong and stable communities. Habitat for Humanity SLO County strives to make decent, sustainable, and affordable housing a reality for all.



About the Cal Poly Girls Build Summer Camp

The Cal Poly Girls Build Summer Camp is a free, week-long day camp designed for local high school girls. Hosted by Cal Poly’s Construction Management department, the program offers hands‑on experience in architecture, engineering, and construction.



Participants learn tool safety, build projects, and hear from women professionals and Cal Poly alumni. Now in its fourth year, the camp empowers girls to explore careers in the skilled trades and leadership roles in the built environment.



About the Bank of America Student Leaders Program

The Bank of America Student Leaders Program connects high school juniors and seniors with paid summer internships at local nonprofits. It provides leadership development through a national summit in Washington, D.C. The program empowers young people to develop civic, social, and business leadership skills while making an impact in their communities.