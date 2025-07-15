Ronald L. Miller II Sworn In as Ventura County’s Chief Probation Officer

Below is a press release from The Ventura County Probation Agency regarding the county's new Chief Probation Officer

VENTURA, Calif. – Ronald L. Miller II was officially sworn in, on Monday, July 14, 2025, as Chief Probation Officer of the Ventura County Probation Agency. The Ventura County Board of Supervisors appointed Miller to the position on June 24, 2025, following an extensive statewide recruitment process.

Chief Miller brings more than 35 years of experience in probation services, having previously served as the Chief Probation Officer in Riverside County. In that role, he led more than 1,000 staff members and oversaw the management of multiple juvenile facilities. He has also held numerous leadership positions within the field, including serving as the Southern Region Chair for the Chief Probation Officers of California.

“I’m honored to step into this role and serve the people of Ventura County,” said Chief Miller. “I look forward to working with our dedicated team and community partners to enhance public safety, support rehabilitation, and promote long-term positive change.”

Chief Miller holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from California State University, San Bernardino, and a Master’s degree in Organizational Leadership from California Baptist University. In addition to his professional experience, he has served in both the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and the California Army National Guard.

As Chief Probation Officer, Miller will oversee adult and juvenile probation services, including supervision, rehabilitation programs, court investigations, and management of the county’s juvenile detention facility. His priorities include strengthening community-based alternatives to detention, reducing recidivism through evidence-based practices, and fostering meaningful reentry pathways for justice-involved individuals.

For more information about the Ventura County Probation Agency and its programs, visit probation.venturacounty.gov