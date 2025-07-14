Photo Contest Invites Californians to Capture and Share the Beauty of State Parks

Below is a press release from the California State Parks Foundation regarding their Photo Contest

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – California State Parks Foundation is inviting park visitors and photography enthusiasts of all ages and experience levels to capture the natural beauty, recreational activities, and unique landscapes of California’s state parks. The California State Parks Foundation Photo Contest is now open for submissions and runs through September 30, 2025.

“We’re excited to open submissions to the California State Parks Foundation Photo Contest,” said Rachel Norton, Executive Director of California State Parks Foundation. “This is a fun opportunity for Californians to highlight and raise awareness for the parks they love. With hundreds of state parks around the state, we expect to see a diversity of photos that include beaches, mountains, urban parks, rivers, people enjoying nature, and more.”

The California state park system includes 280 state park units, over 340 miles of coastline, 970 miles of lake and river frontage, 15,000 campsites, 5,200 miles of trails, 3,195 historic buildings, and more than 11,000 known prehistoric and historic archaeological sites. Earlier this year, California State Parks Foundation highlighted some of these beloved places with their first-ever “Best of California’s State Parks” - a poll that asked their members and followers to vote on their favorite places for camping, hiking, picnicking, and more.

Participants can enter up to three photos in the photo contest in the following categories: