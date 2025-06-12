Templeton’s ‘Concerts in the Park’ Music Series returns this Summer

Below is a press release from the Templeton Community Services District regarding the return of their summer music series, Concerts in the Park.

TEMPLETON, Calif. – The wait is over — Concerts in the Park is back! Templeton Recreation kicks off its beloved summer music series tonight at Templeton Park with Petty Party, a high-energy tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, proudly presented by Davis Body Shop.

Join us every Wednesday from 6–8 PM, June 11 through August 20 (no concert July 23), for ten weeks of free, live music featuring rock, reggae, country, funk, soul, and more. Bring your lawn chairs, grab a bite from local vendors, sip beer, wine, or cocktails from Templeton Mercantile, and enjoy the ultimate small-town summer vibe.

This year’s lineup features crowd-favorite acts like The Molly Ringwald Project, ghost/monster, Monte Mills, and Ras Danny Reggae — something for every music lover.

2025 Concert Lineup:

· June 11 – Petty Party (Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Tribute) – Presented by Davis Body Shop

· June 18 – ULTRA (Alt-Pop-Rock Dance Hits) – Presented by The Blueprinter & Graphics

· June 25 – Joy Bonner Band (Funky, Soulful, Rockin’ Oldies) – Presented by Templeton Glass Company Inc.

· July 2 – Ras Danny Reggae (Authentic Jamaican Reggae) – Presented by BarrelHouse Brewing Company

· July 9 – The Molly Ringwald Project (Rad '80s Tribute Dance Band) – Presented by Twin Cities Surveying, Inc.

· July 16 – ghost/monster (Feel-Good, Upbeat Multi-Genre Rock) – Presented by RE/MAX Success

· July 30 – Josh Rosenblum Band (Pop, Rock, Soul, Funk) – Presented by Adventist Health

· August 6 – Talie & The Troublemakers (Dance Rock Multi-Genre) – Presented by Bank of the Sierra

· August 13 – The Platinum Beat (High-Energy Hits Across the Decades) – Presented by JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery

· August 20 – Monte Mills & The Lucky Horseshoe Band (Classic Country, Old-Time Rock & Roll) – Presented by Templeton Market & Deli