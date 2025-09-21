Outreach Alliance of Ventura County celebrates 75 years

VENTURA, Calif.-The Outreach Alliance of Ventura County celebrated its 75th anniversary with a ribbon cutting, champagne toast and open house in Ventura.

The alliance used to be called the Assistance League but recently had a national name change.

Over the years, it has helped thousands of children, including foster children and families.

It is known for its Care Closet, B.U.F.F.Y. Bears given to children in times of crisis and scholarships just to name a few.

"O.A.V.C. Outreach Alliance of Ventura County is the greatest nonprofit org in vta co we halp lots of children and families we make a difference," said Cindy Daly.

The Ventura High School Jazz Combo performed during the event.

About 130 teens have been served by "Teens Helping Teens," another one of the many programs supported by Outreach Alliance of Ventura County.

There is also a Bargain Box Thrift Store located at 3351 Telegraph Road that benefits the nonprofit.

For more information or to volunteer visit https://outreachallianceVC.org