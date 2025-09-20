Children's Resource & Referral of Santa Barbara County hosts fundraiser.

Funds will also go towards "First Night Away" kits, Christmas gifts and diapers for families in need.

The closet provides essential items for children in foster care.

The funds raised will help the Heart of Home Resource Closet .

Musicians from the Bullfrog Blues Band joined the celebration for a Children's Resource & Referral of Santa Barbara County fundraiser.

ORCUTT, Calif. (KEYT) A benefit concert took place in Orcutt on Saturday.

