Children’s Resource & Referral of Santa Barbara County hosts fundraiser
ORCUTT, Calif. (KEYT) A benefit concert took place in Orcutt on Saturday.
Musicians from the Bullfrog Blues Band joined the celebration for a Children's Resource & Referral of Santa Barbara County fundraiser.
About 300 people enjoyed the event.
The funds raised will help the Heart of Home Resource Closet .
The closet provides essential items for children in foster care.
Funds will also go towards "First Night Away" kits, Christmas gifts and diapers for families in need.
For more information visit https://crrsbc.org