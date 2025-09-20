Skip to Content
Children’s Resource & Referral of Santa Barbara County hosts fundraiser

today at 11:58 pm
Published 11:47 pm

ORCUTT, Calif. (KEYT) A benefit concert took place in Orcutt on Saturday.

Musicians from the Bullfrog Blues Band joined the celebration for a Children's Resource & Referral of Santa Barbara County fundraiser.

About 300 people enjoyed the event.

The funds raised will help the Heart of Home Resource Closet .

The closet provides essential items for children in foster care.

Funds will also go towards "First Night Away" kits,  Christmas gifts and diapers for families in need.

For more information visit https://crrsbc.org

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

