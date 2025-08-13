Dallas Cowboys Training Camp wraps up in Oxnard with the help of volunteers

OXNARD, Calif.-People behind the scenes at the Dallas Cowboys Training Camp helped them wrap up their summer visit to Oxnard

As fans watched the final football practice on the River Ridge Playing Fields City Corps went to work.

The youth development organization gives young people, ages 12 to 25, work experience and community service skills.

During the three and half week camp, City Corps helped fans find their way around.

They also help set up and break down the area.

City Corps' Deysi Guerra said she got a lot out of the experience.

"I like it because I get to meet many people, I get to help out the community and I get to show others what is it like to be working in City Corps and showing people around here in the camp.," said Guerra, "It is really nice, they get to see you helping out and giving service to the community."

Guerra wants people to know they can be a part of City Corps, too.

City Corps members and other community volunteers come back year after year.

Local fans do, too.

"I'm from Oxnard, we bought this [pennant] to hopefully get it signed," said Stephanie Ochao.

"Go Cowboys!," said Gabriela Zuniga.

The friends came out on the final day to support all the players and be with family.

Fans lined the fence around the field to see their favorite players in Oxnard.

They had a great view of them taking turns catching footballs and be tackled on a practice mat.

The souvenir stand stayed busy as fans bought helmets, t-shirts, and other items to remind them of the experience.

For more information visit https://www.oxnard.gov and https://dallascowboys.com