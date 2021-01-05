Large American flag recovered from roadside camp, owner sought

What's Right

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Businessman Alan Bleecker has an American flag he believes was stolen, damaged and needs to be returned. He's gone to the public to help find the owner.

It was retrieved recently from a roadside camp on Highway 101 at Milpas St. He said it was being disrespected in the condition he found it.

Bleecker had it cleaned up and it is hanging in his warehouse in Santa Barbara as he looks for the owner.

He said it is 7' x 11'4" , "so it would have come from a pole that could handle this large size."

Social media posts suggests it may have been stolen from a public property such as a school.

Watch tonight on NewsChannel 3-12, KKFX 11.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today)