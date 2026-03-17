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Avila Beach Drive Interchange Project Is Officially Completed

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March 17, 2026 6:01 pm
Published 12:08 pm

AVILA BEACH, Calif. (KEYT) - The construction of the Avila Beach Drive interchange project is officially completed.

A brief ribbon cutting took place this afternoon, signifying the completion of ten years of process from planning to now.

Last September, the access ramps were reopened when the roundabout was completed, which has successfully smoothed out traffic patterns.

The park-n-ride was the final piece of the project.

Locals as far as Morro Bay including drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians have already been vocal about their appreciation of the long-awaited updates.

“There was a time when this intersection, when you crossed it, you felt like you were taking your life in your own hands,” says Dawn Ortiz-Legg, SLO County’s 3rd District Supervisor. “I would say that if there was ever a question about roundabouts, this is a place to come visit to see. When you have five legs coming in to one intersection, this shows you the beauty of a roundabout to slow people down and to be able to not have back up.”

Now it’s providing easier access from Highway 101 to Avila Valley Barn, Sycamore Hot Springs, the Bob Jones Trail, and multiple access points to Avila Beach and Pirates’ Cove.

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Jarrod Zinn

Jarrod is a North County Reporter for News Channel 3-12. For more about Jarrod, click here.

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