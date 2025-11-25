Holiday Travel on Track to Break Records

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Trains are just part of the holiday travel experience for many.

Those who choose it can save on gas and luggage, too.

"We are doing free checked baggage for southern stations from now until December fourth, you can check in 2 bags per person for free. We will put them on the train for you as soon as you arrive to your destination we will be taking them off as well," said Ignacio Sanchez.

Sanchez, who usually works at the Oxnard Station is working in Santa Barbara on what experts call the busiest travel day before Thanksgiving.

His top tip is to arrive early.

Travel experts monitor trains, planes and rental car bookings to make their estimate and this year they expect a record 82 million to travel at least 50 miles to their Turkey day destination.

Airports and freeways are likely to be jammed at times.

Experts recommend planning for extra time.

Travelers may want to avoid hitting the road home on Sunday when it is expected to be the busiest after the holiday.

Eating too much won't get you into trouble, but drinking and driving will.

Designate a driver, if you hit the road before or after the holiday.

And use what you learned this week to plan for the next holidays on the calendar.

Your News Channel will have more on the holiday travel tonight on the news.