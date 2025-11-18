The Loop Shuttle Program extended on State St.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) A pilot program that shuttles people of all abilities up and down State Street is being extended.

It's called The Loop Shuttle.

City leaders said 16,700 people have taken a ride on the shuttle since the pilot program began in May.

Locals and tourists have ridden on the three shuttles contracted with Santa Barbara-based Sweep inc.

One of the three is wheelchair accessible.

The pilot program was slated to hit the breaks next week, but Santa Barbara City Council members, present at Tuesday's meeting, voted unanimously to extend the program until May 2026 and to add a fourth shuttle that will also be wheelchair accessible.

State Street Master Planner Tess Harris said people are able to take a survey following each ride and so far the feedback has been great.

"Over and over again, we hear really positive feedback with a fair split of people going for entertainment, shopping, just sight seeing, restaurants and just exploring Downtown, so, it is just a great addition to our Downtown community and it is something we are excited to continue and I look forward to seeing all of our members of the public on The Loop," said Harris.

City of Santa Barbara Finance Director Keith diMartini said enjoyed a romantic ride this month.

"It was great, it felt great to be Downtown, my wife and I were celebrating our 20th anniversary last weekend, we hopped on the shuttle at Stearns Wharf and rode it up a couple of blocks and went to a wine tasting room, it was super fun and the driver was really nice," said diMartini.

Deputy City Administrator Anthony Valdez said he is looking forward to giving it a try.

"We want to make sure there is a safe State Street, that is accessible to everyone, all the families can come out with the kiddos , the seniors can come out and enjoy State Street, and be able to move up and down, " said Valdez, "It is a long walk, it is uphill we just want to make sure the families and those with accessibility issues have access to State Street and can enjoy it on the weekends along with everyone else."

Move Santa Barbara County Program Administrator Barry Remis said its been a nice addition to the closure along State Street that allows people to get out of their cars and enjoy the area.

"What the city implemented was The State Street Loop which are electric vehicles, kind of like golf carts but better than that, where they transport people for free from Sola to the Waterfront," said Remis.

The Loop Shuttle program will continue between the Arlington Theatre and the Dolphin Fountain Thursdays through Sundays from noon-to 7 p.m.

The fourth free shuttle vehicle should be to be added by Christmas.

The addition, they will move in pairs, shortening the current 20-30 minute wait times on designated blocks along State Street.

For more information visit https://santabarbaraca.gov.

Your News Channel will have more reaction to the pilot programs extension tonight on the news.