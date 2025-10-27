Airports prepare for holiday travel as Government Shutdown continues

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Airports have a lot on the tarmac with the holidays ahead and the uncertainty surrounding the length of the latest government shutdown.

Santa Barbara Airport Marketing Supervisor Lauren Gonzales said larger airports are more likely to feel the shutdown impacts.

Los Angeles International Airport known as LAX had some flights from Oakland to LA temporarily grounded on Sunday due to a staffing shortage.

That had not happened in Santa Barbara.

"We really haven't seen much impact on operations at SBA luckily but we are keeping in close contact with our Federal partners to be in touch on any changes that they see on their end," said Gonzales.

But a government workers flying out, who chose not to give her name or job title, said she was delayed by issues at other airports on her way out of town.

It is still unclear it the shutdown will impact Thanksgiving travel.

By next year things may be back to normal and that's when new flights will come to the area.

'We do have some exciting news coming out of Santa Barbara Airport, last week we announced 2 new routes coming back in 2026. We have Alaska Airlines that will be offering non service to San Diego and United will be offering nonstop service to Chicago O'Hare International Airport, both starting in April of 2026. These 2 routes have been previously highly requested by our community, so we are really excited that they will be offered once again," said Gonzales.

