Federal funding totaling $3 million to help improve two SLO County airports

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Just over $3 million in federal funding will help provide infrastructure improvements at a pair of San Luis Obispo County airports.

On Tuesday, Congressman Salud Carbjal announced he has help secure the funding, which will support enhancements at San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport and the Oceano Airport.

A release from Carbajal's office indicated SLO County Airport will receive $2,725,597.00 to construct a new 315-foot taxiway that will allow the airport to meet current standards.

In addition, Oceano Airport will receive $313,500.00 to reseal 2,325 feet of its existing runway pavement to help extend its useful life.

"SLO’s regional airports are critical for the Central Coast’s tourism sector, emergency response capabilities, pilot training, and other vital activities," Carbajal said in a release. "This federal funding will modernize key infrastructure at both SLO County and Oceano Airports and ensure they remain safe, efficient, and ready to serve our communities for years to come."

Carbajal's office pointed out the funding will come from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Airport Infrastructure Grant (AIG) program.

The program provides federal grants for airport infrastructure projects such as runways, taxiways, signage, lighting, and markings.

"We are grateful for Congressman Carbajal’s continued support in helping us secure these critical infrastructure grants," said San Luis Obispo County Airports Director Courtney Johnson. "These investments allow us to modernize facilities, extend the life of our runways and taxiways, and maintain safe, efficient operations for passengers and aviation partners. With these improvements, our airports can keep pace with community needs while supporting long-term economic growth and connectivity across the Central Coast."

According to the office, since its passage in 2021, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was passed in 2021, it has directed more than $1 billion in funding to projects up and down the Central Coast.

Last week, Carbajal announced the Santa Maria Airport will receive a grant totaling just under $4 million in funding, which will help the fund the airport's runway rehabilitation project that that started last month.