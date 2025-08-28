Renovated Runway and Several New Additions Coming to the Santa Maria Airport

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Work is now underway to rehabilitate the runway at the Santa Maria Airport (SMX) and is latest in series of improvements coming soon to the facility.

This week construction fully started on the runway project that for the next several weeks will affect some of the operations at the airport.

"We're reconstructing our main runway," said SMX General Manager Martin Pehl. "It's something we've been working on for a while. It's a project that probably should have been done ten years ago. We're getting it done now and so we're really excited."

The project will renovate the first 3,500 feet of the runway, which Pehl said is extremely important to maintain.

"It is where aircraft lands and where it sees the most abuse if you will," said Pehl. "It's been needed. We've been having some issues with aircraft having their tires damaged. It's really going to be a benefit to our airport and to the folks that use our facilities."

Construction is set to last for just over a month and a half and end by Oct. 15, which will create some impact aircraft that use the airport.

"Between now and then, the main runway, we'll have it open if everything's going to plan and on the weekends," said Pehl. "But during the week the main runway would be closed there. Crosswind runway (a smaller side runway) would be open, so it'll be available for light aircraft."

In addition to the $5 million runway project, there are other significant additions coming to the airport, including the Planes of Fame museum that broke ground earlier this year and is now under construction.

There is also the much-anticipated return of daily commercial service to SMX beginning on October 15 when American Airlines starts twice-daily flights to Phoenix.

A United States Customs Office is set to return to the airport after having been closed for many years, plus the Radisson Hotel is undergoing an extension renovation project and will be rebranded when work is complete.

Work is also happening right now in the SMX parking lot, which will soon have solar canopies installed, providing shade for cars, as well power benefits for the airport.