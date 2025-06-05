Approval for More Funds to Widen Highway 101 Could Be Coming this Month

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – It's the final phase, or to some, the final frontier of construction for a highway widening project from Carpinteria to Santa Barbara.

A large portion of the project has been funded, and work up to Summerland has been completed. That has added a High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane in each direction. It is set for car pooling in the busy morning and evening hours, and open for all drivers the rest of the day.

Work on the Montecito segment is in progress. It also will include an additional lane in each direction.

The last phase is a connection from Montecito to Santa Barbara, all it needs is the last portion of state transportation funds.

That work will include a new southbound on ramp from Cabrillo Blvd, and a new improvements for Union Pacific trains through the area.

The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) works with CalTrans and other state agencies on funding, design, and implementation of these projects. SBCAG is made up of leaders from the county and cities within the county.

This year, Mayor Randy Rowse of Santa Barbara is the Chairman of SBCAG.

Rowse says he is awaiting the important phone call about more freeway funding.

Speaking recently about the process, Rowse said, "staff will find out on June 6, I think by 5 o'clock I think that is the witching hour that in fact we got our grant funding that we are pretty optimistic about. Hopefully I will come back with those big cardboard checks that represents a whole lot of money." He plans to go to Sacramento for the funds at the end of the month as soon as a date is set.

If all of the pieces come together, SBCAG says the project's projected timeline has a finish in 2028.

For more information go to: SBCAG

