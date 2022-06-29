RVs line the Rincon Parkway despite record gas prices

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. Record high gas prices have not put the breaks on people who like to travel in Recreational Vehicles.

It is peak season for RVs along the Rincon Parkway, just south of the Santa Barbara County line.

RVs seem to be parked daily along the Rincon for as far as the eye can see.

A Class A motorhome with a a bus-like chassis usual has a 100 gallon fuel tank, so filling up locally this month could cost about $630. The average Class C or medium-sized motorhome holds 25 gallons so filling up would be in the $157 range.

RV's only get between 8-10 miles a gallon. The big decision for drivers is how far they want to travel from home.

Most just want to be able to park by an ocean breeze and that is what the Rincon delivers.

RV travelers pay $43 dollars a night along the parkway where there is a 7 day limit.

RV owners believe it is less expensive than spending on hotels and restaurants.

A majority of the RVs along the Rincon have California plates and travel and hour or two from neighboring California counties.

For a little more money RV campers can stay at Faria or Hobson Parks where they have snack shops, bathrooms and other supplies.

Nicky McCalla grabbed bags of ice from the new Faria Beach Market. This will be her fourth yearly visit to the park in June and July.

When asked about gas prices she said, "They are ridiculous, super high, but it is not going to stop me from going on vacation you've got to get away."

Early reservations are must.

There are about 125 overnight spots along the Rincon Park and more in the parks.

They are usually reserved 3-6 months in advance.

There are also daytime spots that go quickly as well.

For more information visit http://ventura.org/parks-department/beach-front-parks/rincon-parkway/

