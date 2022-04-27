Domestic travel based on honor system when it comes to COVID

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Like many airports, the Santa Barbara Airport is returning to pre-pandemic levels of business and leisure travel, and these days it is up to travelers to decide whether to wear a mask or to test for COVID-19 before a trip.

The Santa Barbara Airport said there are no requirements or regulations to prevent someone from flying in or out.

But some travelers waiting to board said they got boosted and brought masks.

Annie Sorensen is flying back to the Bay Area after visiting her son in Santa Barbara.

"I will wear a mask absolutely," said Sorensen.

She prides herself on taking preventative measures, and when her doctor recommended a second booster or a fourth shot before her trip, she got it.

A pilot, who did not want to be named, said he recommends travel insurance on holiday trips.

Some insurance policies cover COVID-19 cancellations.

The CDC still recommends getting a COVID-19 test within a few days of travel and waiting a full five days after a COVID-19 exposure.

If a traveler can't get a test, the CDC recommends waiting 10 days after being exposed.

Travel is currently based on the honor system. People who are asymptomatic or showing symptoms should take personal responsibility for their actions to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

For more information visit cdc.gov.

Your News Channel will have more on travel tonight on the news.