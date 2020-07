Outdoors

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A kayaker came across a rarely seen jelly fish in Santa Barbara waters over the weekend.

Rene Lomeli took shots from his phone as the purple-striped jelly went by and under his kayak.

Marine biologists say this jelly fish is normally found off the coast of Monterey.

It has the official name of Chrysaora Colorata.

The jelly fish can often be two feet in diameter.