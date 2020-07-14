SB barber shop moves cuts outside to comply with latest health order

Money and Business

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A Santa Barbara barber shop quickly pivoted Tuesday in order to stay open amid California's statewide closure of several indoor business sectors this week, including barber shops.

Known as The Barber Shop, the downtown business on State Street near Victoria Street moved two barber chairs outside onto the sidewalk in order to continue legally operating.

The owner, Jorge Salgado, says that the shop is taking appointments only for now and that all customers have their temperature taken before sitting down. Chairs are also thoroughly wiped down after each cut.

Jorge says that the city supports the shop's adjustment and that more chairs could be moved outside, if needed, to accommodate more customers. He encourages other barber shops to move outside, if possible, in order to stay open.