Law prevents hair, nail salons from moving services outside

Health

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - California's new health guidelines this week ordered businesses in certain sectors--including barber shops and other personal care services--to close indoor operations in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.

According to the state's website, there is a window of opportunity for those businesses to remain open if "they can be modified to operate outside." However, that exception does not apply to personal care services because their permits specify that their operations must be indoors.

The state Board of Barbering & Cosmetology gives licenses to personal care service businesses. The Board--citing state law in the Business & Professions Code--says that all barbering and cosmetology services must be performed in a licensed establishment. This is because of safety and sanitation concerns that come with outdoor operations, which are managed more easily inside.

These concerns are not related to COVID-19, which is considered less likely to be spread outdoors than indoors.

“There’s multiple business or industry types that can’t work outdoors because their existing licenses or permits specifically say they have to be indoors,” said Kendra Wise, a supervising environmental health specialist with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

“And so our hope was and our messaging has been, if you’re one of those businesses, you need to double check with whoever issues your permit or your license to make sure that it’s ok for you to move outside.”

Currently, the Board of Barbering & Cosmetology is not allowing such a move in order for these businesses to stay open.

However, a representative from the California Department of Consumer Affairs told NewsChannel 3 in an email Wednesday that it is "taking an in-depth look into this issue as we explore options going forward."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.