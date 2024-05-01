May Gray Wednesday morning, PM sunshine and warmer temperatures

Winds will diminish Wednesday. There is one last Wind Advisory in effect for the Antelope Valley until 9am, with wind gusts of 45mph possible. The Central Coast will wake up to some cloudy skies and a few areas of fog. The cloudier and fog filled skies are due in part to the decreasing winds, some areas may see clouds linger until the middle of the day. By the evening we will see plenty of sunshine and a calm and warm day on tap. Highs climb back into the 70s and 80s and it will be another great beach day. If you live near Ventura County or north of Point Conception, it is important to note that we have multiple High Surf advisories in effect. Near Ventura its possible that waves will reach 4-7FT and San Luis Obispo waves will range from 7-11FT, both advisories will expire by 2pm.

More clouds and the marine layer develops Thursday morning. Clouds will scatter out by midday and sunshine brings temperatures back to the 70s. Most areas will see a degree or two of warming from Wednesday. More clouds move in overnight, so lows cool down into the 40s and 50s.

The cooling trend begins Friday. Were tracking low pressure up to the north bringing the possibility of rain and added cloud cover into the weekend. Data is still all over the place with timing, rain amounts and the track of the low. Depending on the path, we may see a tenth of an inch of rain but if it moves further north, its likely we will stay dry. Nonetheless, expect an increase in clouds and cooler temperatures. Highs will be back into the 60s and low 70s.