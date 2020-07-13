Newsom orders gyms, places of worship to close in Santa Barbara, Ventura counties

Coronavirus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered more business sectors to close in some California counties.

These industries include gyms, personal care services like massage and nail parlors, hair salons and barbershops, indoor malls, and places of worship. The order goes into effect immediately.

Newsom said the industries will need to close in the counties that are currently listed on the state's coronavirus monitoring list.

That list includes Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, and as of Monday, San Luis Obispo County. San Luis Obispo County avoids this order for the time being, but will meet the same fate if it remains on the state's list for more than three days.

Effective immediately, CA is closing some indoor business operations statewide and additional indoor business operations in counties on @CAPublicHealth Monitoring List for 3 consecutive days.



📍Find the updated list of counties here: https://t.co/snYe5v55Rw pic.twitter.com/W3wBJp2ap5 — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) July 13, 2020

Some of these industries have been open for less than a month after being given the greenlight by the state to reopen.

In addition to the counties listed on the state's monitoring list, Newsom has ordered all counties in the state to make modifications to their indoor operations.

These industries include restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos and museums, and cardrooms. Each of these industries must close their indoor operations but have the option to stay open if they expand to outdoors. Those businesses where that is not realistic, must close.

Bars that do not serve food will be closed across the state, Newsom said.

These restrictions have already been in place for counties that were on the state's monitoring list for more than three days.

This is a developing story, please check back for additional details.