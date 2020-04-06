Quick stops in some red zones now approved for food pickup during crisis conditions

Money and Business

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After working out a problem causing indigestion with some local business owners, Santa Barbara Police and downtown officials have worked out a relaxed parking enforcement where food is picked up.

Last week a red zone violator received a ticket while stopping on State Street for a hot to-go order.

Police received complaints and now changes have been made.

Certain sites have been marked for brief stops in order for delivery services or someone getting their own take-out food to stop, run in, get the order and leave, without being cited.

Delivery drivers say they have no interest in waiting in the red zone if the food is ready.

Restaurants say they have been prompt with the phone in orders if they are called with an adequate time to meet the customers request.

The Downtown Organization and city employees came together on a workable plan during the coronavirus crisis.

In Carpinteria, the city did not have the same problems. Signs went up recently in several spots to facilitate curbside services at several locations including along Linden Ave. and Carpinteria Ave.

Traffic has been able to flow through safely in all locations with no accidents or additional complaints.