Business triples at Tri-County Produce with fresh fruits, produce, local sanitizer and essentials

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Tri-County Produce owner John Dixon says in 35 years he has never seen anything like it, and he's happy to keep his rustic warehouse-style market roaring during the coronavirus Covid-19 crisis.

Demand has shot up very fast. Business has tripled this month since the virus issue has sent customers charging into stores for essentials and healthier foods.

The staff size at the store has also increased. Of the eight workers added to the staff in the last few days, some have started the day they applied and put right to work.

So far he says there have not been major delays, possibly because of the layout. Dixon says he has enough of everything someone will need to get through the current situation. He also has limits on purchases and encourages "sharing is caring." Signs are posted all around the store on lower Milpas Street.

A newly stocked product has been locally produced hand sanitizer. It is made in Ventura. The first shipment was 100 bottles. Dixon has now ordered another 500. It's a tall pink bottle right at the registers and on the way out, customers are grabbing one at a time when other supplies have empty shelves.

The number one item sold at the store is fresh squeezed orange juice. It is made with a special machine right next to the iced down display. That area also has carrot juice, tea, and lemonade also made in the store.

Due to recent demands, Dixon is adding bulk items of rice and pinto beans.

