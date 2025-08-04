Short Term Rental Decisions Still in the Works in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The City of Santa Barbara has been benefiting by some of its upgraded rules and enforcement on short-term rentals but more changes could be coming.

Annually the city is collecting thousands of dollars in taxes that had previously gone without payments when these rentals began to gain popularity.

Not all property owners have complied with the rules and legal action has been taken.

The city is also looking at areas where the rentals may possibly be regulated.

The city council is discussing this Tuesday after 2 p.m. as part of its weekly meeting.

There is likely going to be a discussion on whether a short-term rental is considered a dwelling unit or a commercial business.

More information on the Santa Barbara City Council Agenda can be found here.

