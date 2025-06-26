New 3D-Printed Housing Development will soon Help Address Homelessness in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – An innovative 3D-printed housing development, that will serve as a new supportive housing community in San Luis Obispo, will soon begin construction.

This week, leaders with the City of San Luis Obispo, San Luis Obispo County, along with project partners DignityMoves, Azure Printed Homes, and Good Samaritan Shelter celebrated a "ground planting," to mark the start of the construction process for "Welcome Home Village."

Over the next several months, 'Welcome Home Village' will be build on what is currently a parking lot for the Bishop Medical Plaza at the corner of Johnson Avenue and Bishop Street.

Once finished, the development will include 54 new housing units, which includes 14 interim supportive housing units and 40 permanent supportive housing units.

Residents will share facilities, such as laundry areas, landscaped open space, and other multiple community spaces, including work-study areas and private offices for meetings with case managers and other service professionals.

Services will be provided by Good Samaritan Shelter, which has partnered to help create three simliar projects in Santa Barbara County.

'Welcome Home Village' will specifically serve individuals experiencing homelessness in the Bob Jones Bike Trail encampment area.

Good Samaritan Shelter case managers and support professionals from will assist residents navigate services, rebuild their lives, and move toward long-term housing stability.

A key component of the project is the 3D technology that will used to build the homes, which will, according to project partners, reduce costs and accelerate delivery.

Gardena-based Azure Printed Homes said each home will be built through recycling approximately 150,000 recycled plastic bottles.

Azure added its homes can be built 70% faster and 30% less expensive than traditional construction methods.

Construction on the project is expected to start within a few days and finish sometime late this year or in early 2026.

